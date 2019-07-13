PARIS — Bessey Motors used a six-run third inning to take over the first game of a Senior American Legion baseball doubleheader ad won Windham 12-2 on Saturday.

Emery Chickering had a three-run double and Ashton Kennison had a two-run double in the third. Jonny Pruett also doubled in the third, one of his three hits in the game.

Cam Slicer also had three hits for Bessey Motors, while Hunter Labossiere added two.

Brady Afthim led Windham with two hits, and Bryce Afthim and Cam Seymour each had a double.

In game two, Andrew Binette went the distance, striking out seven and only allowing three hits and one walk as Bessey Motors defeated Windham 6-0.

Rod Bean had two hits and drove in three runs, and Emery Chickering had two RBIs for Bessey Motors (10-1). Janek Luksza had two hits, including a triple, and Ethan Cutler had a double.

Caleb McCartney recorded two of Windham’s (8-6) three hits, while Bryce Afthim had a double.

Cheverus cruises to sweep over Rumford

WATERVILLE — Josh Paisley only allowed one hit on the mound and had two hits of his own at the plate as Charles J. Loring defeated Rumford 14-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader played at Colby College on Saturday.

Chris Cimino, Nate Rogers and Justin Ray also had two hits for Charles J. Loring (Cheverus).

In game two, Cheverus broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth en route to a 5-2 victory to complete the sweep. Cimino had two hits in the contest.

