100 years ago: 1919

Letters reaching every man who has been in the service of the United States from April 8, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, have been sent letters to see who among them are interested in starting a local branch of the American Legion. The meeting will be held on Thursday evening at eight o’clock. It is expected that all servicemen, whether they served on this side or across, will be there to become charter members of the Legion. This Legion is based somewhat on the G.A.R. that is, in having both city or town that can boost or having World War veterans.

50 years ago: 1969

Lake Auburn Towne House, Auburn’s low-income housing for the elderly, was dedicated four months ahead of schedule, and a crowd of about fifty listened to the brief speeches and watched as Mayor Clyde E Goudy did the ribbon cutting. Harry W. Woodard, the executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority, told those on Monday 70 to 80 qualified people have already signed up, and will begin moving in in a few weeks The six-story brick-faced building will hold 100 residents. There are 60 efficiency one-bedroom units.

25 years ago: 1994

The Order of the Silver Trefoil of the Kennebec Girl Scout Council, whose members have been in Girl Scouting for 25 years or more, is holding a noon buffet luncheon and fashion show on Oct. 22 at the Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland. There will be a parade of more than 60 historical Girl Scout uniforms worn during the 82 years of Girl Scouting. There will also be displays of other historical artifacts collected during the 82 years of Scouting. Planning this event are Rita Leighton, Jackie O’Donnell, Dot Watkins, Judy Elfring and Lyn McKenzie, Bonnie Chait, Carolyn Lee, Madeline Schlick and Mary Stiles.

Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

