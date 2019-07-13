AUGUSTA — The Lewiston Little League 11/12 All-Stars claimed the District 5 championship by defeating Augusta 7-0 on Saturday.

Pitchers Joseph Dube and Michael Caron combined for the shutout and Lewiston’s offense racked up 14 hits, including multiple hits by Caron, Matthew Levasseur and Mason Laflamme. Jeffrey Randall got the offense going with a two-run triple in the first inning.

Dube started and earned the win by striking out eight and holding Augusta to one hit over four innings.

Landen Blodgett had a single for Augusta in the fourth inning.

