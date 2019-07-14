FIRST TEAM
Player name School Class Events
Crispin Kamundala Lewiston Sr. Triple jump, long jump, 400
Jeremiah Williams Lewiston Jr. Triple jump, high jump, long jump, sprints
Noor Shidad Lewiston Jr. 400, 4×100
Jordan Carter Lewiston Sr. Discus, javelin
David Schlotterbeck Lisbon Sr. 1,600, 3,200
Carson Gross Spruce Mountain Sr. High jump
Gabe Martin Monmouth Jr. 200, long jump, javelin
Jack MacCallum Gray-NG Jr. 110 hurdles, discus, javelin
Zak Toothaker Spruce Mountain Sr. 200, 100
Nigel Katende Lewiston Fr. Triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles
Abdirazak Abukar Lewiston Fr. 100, 200, 4×100
Maurice Beaulieu Lewiston Sr. 800, 1,600, 3,200
Jacob Jackson Edward Little So. Triple jump, long jump
Jabreel Muhammed-Aceto Lewiston Fr. 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Oliver Hall Edward Little Sr. 800, 1,600
Taylor Pelletier Mountain Valley Sr Long jump, triple jump
SECOND TEAM
Alan Lavoie Lisbon Sr. 200, race walk, shot put
Gabriel Labonte Lewiston Sr. 400, long jump
Jordy Jiminez Edward Little Sr. Pole Vault
Izaya May Lisbon Jr. Race walk
Michael Gary Edward Little Sr. Pole vault, 100, 200
Ben Strong Edward Little Jr. 110 hurdles
Stephen Gray Leavitt Sr. Triple jump
Kaleb Fray Gray-NG Jr. Discus, shot put
Enock Citenga Lewiston Sr. 100
Asad Abukar Lewiston Sr. 300 hurdles
Aaron Card Oxford Hills So. Long jump, triple jump
Travis May Oxford Hills Sr. Shot put, javelin
Isaiah Thompson Lisbon Sr. 100, shot put
Aidan Laviolette Lisbon Fr. 3,200, 300 hurdles
Hunter Burkhardt Lisbon Fr. 800, 1,600
Matt Syphers Edward Little Sr. Race walk
