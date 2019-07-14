FIRST TEAM

Player name School Class Events

Crispin Kamundala Lewiston Sr. Triple jump, long jump, 400

Jeremiah Williams Lewiston Jr. Triple jump, high jump, long jump, sprints

Noor Shidad Lewiston Jr. 400, 4×100

Jordan Carter Lewiston Sr. Discus, javelin

David Schlotterbeck Lisbon Sr. 1,600, 3,200

Carson Gross Spruce Mountain Sr. High jump

Gabe Martin Monmouth Jr. 200, long jump, javelin

Jack MacCallum Gray-NG Jr. 110 hurdles, discus, javelin

Zak Toothaker Spruce Mountain Sr. 200, 100

Nigel Katende Lewiston Fr. Triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles

Abdirazak Abukar Lewiston Fr. 100, 200, 4×100

Maurice Beaulieu Lewiston Sr. 800, 1,600, 3,200

Jacob Jackson Edward Little So. Triple jump, long jump

Jabreel Muhammed-Aceto Lewiston Fr. 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Oliver Hall Edward Little Sr. 800, 1,600

Taylor Pelletier Mountain Valley Sr Long jump, triple jump

SECOND TEAM

Alan Lavoie Lisbon Sr. 200, race walk, shot put

Gabriel Labonte Lewiston Sr. 400, long jump

Jordy Jiminez Edward Little Sr. Pole Vault

Izaya May Lisbon Jr. Race walk

Michael Gary Edward Little Sr. Pole vault, 100, 200

Ben Strong Edward Little Jr. 110 hurdles

Stephen Gray Leavitt Sr. Triple jump

Kaleb Fray Gray-NG Jr. Discus, shot put

Enock Citenga Lewiston Sr. 100

Asad Abukar Lewiston Sr. 300 hurdles

Aaron Card Oxford Hills So. Long jump, triple jump

Travis May Oxford Hills Sr. Shot put, javelin

Isaiah Thompson Lisbon Sr. 100, shot put

Aidan Laviolette Lisbon Fr. 3,200, 300 hurdles

Hunter Burkhardt Lisbon Fr. 800, 1,600

Matt Syphers Edward Little Sr. Race walk

Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Oxford Hills Vikings, Spruce Mountain Phoenix
