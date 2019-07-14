AUBURN — Michelle Bacheller has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader at the Auburn location.
Bacheller grew up in Topsham and graduated from Mount Ararat High School. She lso attended Central Maine Community College, graduating in 2005 with an associate degree in nursing. She has been a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for the past 14 years.
She now holds a Maine real estate sales agent license.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
‘Living Legend’ remembers Oxford 250 win
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Roy-ller Ski tribute for Roy Varney
-
Business
Donor milk dispensary to open Thursday
-
Business
Fontaine Family wins award