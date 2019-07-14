AUBURN — Michelle Bacheller has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader at the Auburn location.

Bacheller grew up in Topsham and graduated from Mount Ararat High School. She lso attended Central Maine Community College, graduating in 2005 with an associate degree in nursing. She has been a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for the past 14 years.

She now holds a Maine real estate sales agent license.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: