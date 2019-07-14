Produced by Dennis Camire

This week’s poem is by Bill Frayer of Lewiston.

Unremarkable.

By Bill Frayer

He gazed at her with blue eyes rimmed in red

over tea and eggs to start another day.

She’d left her dream unfinished on the bed.

Were they spent? Was all affection dead?

They nibbled, sipped, not knowing what to say.

He gazed at her with blue eyes rimmed in red.

Those eyes, so sexy, on the day they wed.

So thrilled, in sated afterglow they lay,

but she’d left her dream unfinished in the bed.

She’d wandered once, he knew, but later fled

back to their life, unremarkable and grey.

He gazed at her with blue eyes rimmed in red.

She’d wanted a child, yet every month she bled.

They tried each time but could not find the way;

she’d left her dream unfinished on the bed.

All eggs had been eaten, all words had been said.

Forty years in this kitchen; they decided to stay.

He gazed at her, his blue eyes rimmed in red.

She’d left her dream unfinished in the bed.

Dennis Camire can be reached at [email protected]

filed under: