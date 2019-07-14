Jenny Wilbraham leads a group of 80 skiers, bikers and runners Sunday during the Roy-ller Ski tribute in Turner. Wilbraham, a 2019 graduate of Morse High School in Bath, organized the Roy-ller Ski in memory of Roy Varney, one of Maine’s top high school Nordic skiers, who died July 2 following an accident at his family’s farm in Turner. “Roy would have been training on roller skis over the summer,” Wilbraham said. “This is a good way to remember Roy, while doing something he would have been engaged in himself.” Student-athletes and coaches came from as far as Camden to participate. “Roy sort of personifies what high school sports is all about — hard work,” said ski coach Buzz Bean of Madrid. “Roy did not set the bar. He is the bar.” Added ski coach Saphrona Stetson of Camden: “We are all one big community, We all cheered for Roy for four years.’ Meanwhile, Christopher Easton, ski coach at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, said, “Roy was an amazing skier and an amazing individual.”