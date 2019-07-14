Traffic on U.S. Route 202 in Monmouth was diverted after a single-vehicle accident knocked telephone wires into the roadway.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near Phil’s Super Variety and Grill at 912 U.S. Route 202.

The driver of a Subaru experienced a medical emergency, according to Assistant Monmouth Fire Chief Ed Pollard. Pulling off the road, the vehicle hit a telephone pole, which landed on the car’s hood.

According to Sierra Spencer, who works at the variety store, the car snapped the pole in half, and the lines fell across both lanes of traffic.

Pollard said the driver was transported to the hospital but was conscious, alert and speaking on scene.

Traffic was diverted onto Old Lewiston Road for about 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.

Monmouth Fire and Police departments, Winthrop EMS and Winthrop Fire Department responded to the call.

