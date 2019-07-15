A former champion himself, Calvin Rose Jr. found himself outracing one local racing legend early and holding off a budding legend late to win his first Super Late Model feature of the season and second of his career at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday night.

Rose took the lead from Tim Brackett about a quarter of the way through the 50-lap race, then was able to fend off 2017 Oxford 250 champ Curtis Gerry, who had started 19th in the 20-car field.

Brackett settled for third, ahead of out-of-staters Dan Winter and Cole Butcher.

Billy Childs Jr. proved hard to get by in the 30-lap Street Stock race. He held off the defending champ and current points leader, Matt Dufault, and third-place finisher David Whittier couldn’t get all the way by Childs despite holding the lead at the line at points of the race.

The previous week’s winner, Rick Spaulding rebounded from a bad starting spot to finish fourth.

In Bandits, Dustin Salley won his fifth race of the season, beating out rookie Alex Mowatt. Chad Wills was third, Tyler Green was fourth, and Travis Verrill finished fifth.

Brady Childs also secured his fifth victory of the season, winning the Rookie division race to pad his points lead. Childs’ win broke Owen Stuart’s two-race winning streak, with Stuart taking second instead. Maddie Herrick, Derek Cook and Jeremy Turner rounded out the top five.

Larry Lizotte was the winner of the 15-lap Figure 8 race, beating out hometown Oxford racer Kyle Glover. Dale Lawrence was third, Greg Durgin finished fourth, and Eric Hodgkins completed the top five.

The Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association held two features during the Saturday slate at Oxford. In the Early Late Model division, Kevin Waterhouse was the winner, with Bobby Symonds and Dean Grant completing the podium positions. Ben Overlock was fourth and Brian Hughes finished fifth.

David Gryswicz took the 20-lap Outlaw division victory, with Scott Tucker finishing runner-up. The rest of the field was Arthur Hannaford, Norm Judkins, Jon Pillsbury and Nick Overlock.

The Wright winner at Wiscasset

Jamie Wright’s second Pro Stock win of the season at Wiscasset Speedway took a last-second pass to come to fruition. Following a lap-38 restart, Wright overtook Charlie Colby on lap 39 to win the 40-lap feature. Chris Ryan, Kevin Morse and Rodney Brooks all finished in a bunch just over a second back.

Another second-time winner won a makeup Pro Stock race, with Kevin Douglass beating Morse by more than six seconds. Ryan and Shane Lane were both more than 13 seconds back, and Nick Reno was fifth but 15 laps down in the 40-lapper.

Dan Nessmith won the regularly-scheduled Super Streets feature, edging out both Bob Crocker and Mark Lucas. In the makeup feature, Bobby Mesimer was victorious, holding off Mike Hodgkins. Bo Green finished third.

In Thunder 4 Mini action, Zac Audet won by more than a second over Spencer Sweatt in the 25-lapper.

Dominic Curit’s victory in the 4-cylinder pro race was a little closer, with Curit beating Jeff Prindall by less than half a second.

Casey Call was the winner in the NELCAR Legends race, beating Colby Meserve.

Beech Ridge highlights

In Saturday’s NASCAR Nite action, Trevor Sanborn (Pro Series) and Joe Pastore (Sport Series) were both victorious.

