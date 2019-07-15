LEWISTON — Organist Matuesz Rsewuski will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Rzewuski is a Polish organist of international renown. He has been a finalist or won many competitions, including the All-Poland Competition for Organ Improvisation, the International Organ Competition “Organists of New Europe” (Organiści Nowej Europy) in Bardo, and the VII International M. K. Čiurlionis Organ Competition in Vilnius. He has performed to critical acclaim through Europe and North America.

His concert in Lewiston will include works by Vierne, Messiaen, Saint Seans and Tchaikovsky, as well as some of his own improvisations.

The concert is free and open to the public, although donations to the organ restoration fund are appreciated. For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at [email protected] or call 207-240-9419.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: