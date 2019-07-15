AUGUSTA — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will report that she raised more than $2 million in the 2nd quarter of 2019, bringing her total raised for this campaign cycle to $6.45 million.

The amount raised by Collins is already more than she collected during the entire 2014 election cycle, according to a statement Monday from her campaign staff.

Collins handily won re-election in 2014, beating Democratic challenger Shenna Bellows, by winning more than 68 percent of the vote statewide.

“This is the first time we have passed the $2 million mark for a quarter,” Amy Abbot, the campaign’s finance director, said in a statement ahead of the Federal Elections Commission filing due on Monday. “We are blessed to have an incredibly dedicated team of volunteers and supporters who made this record-breaking quarter possible. We simply could not have done this without their help.”

All of the U.S. congressional campaigns have Monday filing deadlines, including not only the 2020 Senate race in Maine but also the campaigns for the state’s two House seats.

