WOOLWICH — One person was critically injured and three others injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 1 near Taste of Maine in Woolwich.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 10 a.m. as they investigate the crash, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said a Penske rental truck headed north “appears to have crossed the centerline, hitting a Subaru and then two others behind that vehicle.”

Police had initially stated in a press release that one person was killed in the crash, but later recanted that statement.

The driver who was seriously injured was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in critical condition, Strout said.

Traffic has been diverted to Middle Road.

Woolwich Fire Chief Michael Demers said firefighters had to cut one driver free of a vehicle.

Demers said three other patients were transported to Mid Coast Hospital.

No other information was immediately available.