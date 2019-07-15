- Corey Steven Lawson, 38, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, July 12, released on time served, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Jody Patrick Morris, 43, Wilton, bail violation, July 12, no bail listed as of July 15, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Woodrow T. Rose, 52, Phillips, domestic violence criminal mischief, July 12, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- April Simonds, 38, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, July 12, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Andrew L. McGrath, 29, Jay, operating under the influence, July 12, no bail listed as of July 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Matthew J. Davis, 34, Windham, operating under the influence, July 13, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Makayla A. Tracy, 22, Rumford, warrant unpaid fine, July 13, no bail listed as of July 15, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, Farmington, probation hold, July 13, no bail listed as of July 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Neil William Smith, 22, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, July 13, no bail listed as of July 15, Jay Police Department.
- Martin Allen Farrington, 44, Jay, violation condition of release, July 14, no bail listed as of July 15, Jay Police Department.
- Philip Earl Ledoux, 37, Dallas Plantation, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, July 14, no bail listed as of July 15, Maine State Police.
- Dylan P. McNamara, 39, North Anson, operating under the influence, July 14, no bail listed as of July 15, Farmington Police Department.
