AUBURN — Frank Baum’s “Wizard of Oz,” Junior Performers’ Edition, and Walt Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” will come alive on the weekend of July 19, 20 and 21 with four memorable performances by the students of L-A Community Little Theatre’s four-week summer camp for teens and pre-teens.

Divided into two classes, Youth, ages 8 to 12, and Teens, ages 13 to 17, the students are learning all aspects of the theater from backstage to onstage.

On Saturday, July 20, there will be some unseen suspense when, with less than two hours to work, the complete set of the 2 p.m. “Frozen, Jr.” must come down and the 7 p.m. “Wizard of Oz” must be up and ready to go. Some relief will be provided as the set for the upcoming CLT show “Mama Mia” has some components which may be used by either show.

In any event, the final weekend of the summer camp climaxes with two performances for each show, with “Frozen, Jr.” playing at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday while “The Wizard of Oz,” Young Performers Edition, will play at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Teen counselors play major roles in the success of the Camp as Teen Director Ashley G. Hodgkin explains “Each of the six teen counselors supervises, nurtures and supports six to eight pre-teens throughout the four-week camp.” Maddy Vaillancourt, one of the teen counselors in her fourth year in the Theater program when asked her feelings about the Camp said “It’s a really cool way to make a lot of new friends while increasing our theater ‘know-how’ each year”. She will play the role of the Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition.”

A total of 65 teens and pre-teens are sure to make superlative casts when the two shows hit the stage. “Frozen, Jr” is directed by Jennifer McClure-Groover with Myrand Michaud as producer while Linda Vaillancourt and Ashley Hodgkin handle music direction and choreography respectively. “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition” is directed by Ashley Hodgkin, produced by Jennifer Rombalski with music direction by Emily Flynn and choreography by Lacey Moyse.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under, will be available by calling the CLT box office at 207-783-0958 or online at www.laclt.com.

The shows are sponsored by the long-time support of The Lewiston-Auburn Children’s Foundation in line with its mission to support educational efforts in the Lewiston-Auburn Communities.

