RUMFORD – Fernand R. “Fern” Cayer, 55, of Rumford, lost his courageous five year battle with brain cancer on Thursday July 11, 2019. Fern was born Sept. 5, 1963, to parents Fernand J. and Dorothea (Locke) Cayer of Rumford. He married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline R. (Leclerc) Cayer in 1986 and together they had two children, Aaron of Albuquerque, N.M. and Vanessa of Westbrook. Fern had eight siblings, George of Rumford, Mary-Jo Day of Monmouth, Pauline Cayer of Dixfield, Paul and wife, P.J. of Rumford, Dottie and husband, Roland Blood of Rumford, Brenda and husband, Brian Gross of Hanover, Josephine Gallant and companion, Warren Packard of Rumford, Rene and wife, Penni of Rumford, and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Larry Day.

Fern grew up in Rumford and graduated from Rumford High School in 1981. He was an outstanding record-setting wrestler, who won the state, as well as the “All American” title. He worked as a millwright in the Rumford paper mill for 29 years before he retired due to his illness.

Fern enjoyed an active life. If he wasn’t working, you could find him outdoors during any season, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, cutting trees, or just being in the woods. In all that he did, he strove for the best–even if that meant a little friendly competition. His proudest moments were admiring the successes of his children.

Special thanks to Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, Dr. Nicholette Erickson, Tammy Bean, as well as many other doctors, nurses, staff, friends, and family who helped Fern along his journey.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 17, at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday July 18, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired, contributions in Fern’s memory may be made to the Lariviere Oncology Unit

c/o Rumford Hospital

420 Franklin St.

Rumford, ME 04276

