Storyteller and musician Jennifer Armstrong uses a dancing puppet to tell a version of “The Gingerbread Man” to brothers Laisren Lawrence, 3, left front, Artemas Lawrence, 6, and their mother, Sharon Lawrence. Mya Lennon, 7, and her mother Mara Lennon also watched the show at the Mexico Public Library on Friday. Armstrong’s program, “Mooncakes,” is also the title of a children’s book she sings about during her show celebrating the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon. The library features children’s programming Fridays at 1 p.m. through Aug. 9. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times