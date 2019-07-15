AUBURN — A new slate of officers for Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, was installed at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

Vicki Kelley was installed as worthy matron and Brett Jervis worthy grand patron worthy patron. Others installed were Pamela Toussaint, associate matron; Forrest Genthner, associate patron; Betty Perkins, secretary; Cyndi Matthews, treasurer; Jocelyn Jervis, conductress; Kathy Williamson, associate conductress; Patricia Rea, chaplain; Donna Martin Marshal, Eleanor Peterson, organist; Suzanne Wakefield, Adah; Ellen Broas, Ruth; Molly Genthner, Esther; Cathy Hunnewell, Martha; Pauline Cloudman, Electa; Nancy Harris, warder; and Andy Bradeen, sentinel.

Installing officers were Carley Anne Byras, General Grand Chapter committee member of credentials past grand matron, grand secretary emeritus installing matron; Richard Farnsworth III, past grand patron installing patron; Rebecca Bibber, past grand matron, grand treasurer installing chaplain; Lucille Nanos, past grand matron installing marshal; Debra Greim, past matron installing organist; and Linda Gray, district deputy grand matron, 4 Star Point Ceremony.

Guests present were Flora M. Stack, worthy grand matron; Brett Jervis, worthy grand patron; Carley Anne Byras, General Grand Chapter committee member of credentials past grand matron, grand secretary emeritus; Cynthia Lewis, General Grand Chapter committee member for youth , past grand matron; Rebecca Bibber, past grand matron, grand treasurer; Rebecca Johnson, past grand matron; Julieanne Irving, past grand matron; Lucille Nanos, past grand matron; William Stretton, past grand patron; Richard Farnsworth III, past grand patron; David Cole, associate grand patron; Arthur Dunlap, grand sentinel; Cynthia Matthews, grand Adah; district deputy grand matrons Pamela Barrows, 2; Linda Gray, 4, and Barbara Robinson, 5; Grand Representatives Kathy Williamson to Puerto Rico, Darlene Hayden to Vermont, Mark Gray to Kentucky and Brien Farrington to Nebraska; and Star Assistants Darlene Hayden and Mark Gray.

