Charges
Lewiston
- Nestor Nsimiyimana, 32, listed as transient, on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 56 Pierce St.
- Wendy Varney, 44, of 90 Russell St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:45 p.m. Monday at 688 Main St.
Auburn
- Corey Oulton, 28, of 8 Oak St., Mechanic Falls, on charges of criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime, 6:43 p.m. Sunday on Oak Street, Mechanic Falls.
- Malaya Kennison-Morris, 24, of 20 Kitteridge Road, West Paris, on a charge of domestic assault, 9 p.m. Sunday on Paul Street.
- Sam Warner, 48, of 38 Spring St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 8:45 p.m. Sunday at 103 Pleasant St.
- Alyisa Hilliker, 28, of 329 Turner St., on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a scheduled drug, 11:46 a.m. Monday on Washington Street.
Androscoggin County
- Charles Brewster, 38, of 10 Master St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at that address.
- Joseph Boothby, 29, of 69 Butterhill Road, Livermore, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Farms.
- Megan Spencer, 31, of 31 Meadowbrook Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of driving with a suspended registration, 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Farms.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Fire rousts tenants in Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Officials debate role of Auburn agriculture committee
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Vermont woman injured when motorcycles, car collide in Auburn
-
News
Minot tax rate unchanged from last year
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New Gloucester board urged to follow Upper Village master plan