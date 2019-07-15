Charges

Lewiston

  • Nestor Nsimiyimana, 32, listed as transient, on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 56 Pierce St.
  • Wendy Varney, 44, of 90 Russell St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:45 p.m. Monday at 688 Main St.

Auburn

  • Corey Oulton, 28, of 8 Oak St., Mechanic Falls, on charges of criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime, 6:43 p.m. Sunday on Oak Street, Mechanic Falls.
  • Malaya Kennison-Morris, 24, of 20 Kitteridge Road, West Paris, on a charge of domestic assault, 9 p.m. Sunday on Paul Street.
  • Sam Warner, 48, of 38 Spring St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 8:45 p.m. Sunday at 103 Pleasant St.
  • Alyisa Hilliker, 28, of 329 Turner St., on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a scheduled drug, 11:46 a.m. Monday on Washington Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Charles Brewster, 38, of 10 Master St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at that address.
  • Joseph Boothby, 29, of 69 Butterhill Road, Livermore, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Farms.
  • Megan Spencer, 31, of 31 Meadowbrook Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of  driving with a suspended registration, 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Farms.

 

