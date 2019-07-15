A man robbed the Rite Aid pharmacy at 290 Congress St. Sunday afternoon, and Portland police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Police say a man approached the pharmacist about 4 p.m. and handed over a note demanding drugs. The man fled after he received an unspecified amount of drugs, police said.

The robber is described at a white man in his early 20s, about 6-feet-2-inches with a slim build. He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, a gray flat-brimmed hat and was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should call Portland police at 874-8575.

