LEWISTON — Organist Harold Stover will present a program of French romantic music at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Stover is a native of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of the Julliard School in New York. His career as a concert organist spans five decades and includes appearances on major New York recital series, at Westminster Abbey in London, the National Cathedral in Washington, Harvard and Princeton universities, and many other distinguished venues. He has made 10 appearances on Pipedreams, the nationally-syndicated radio program of organ music broadcast locally on Maine Public Radio, and has been featured as performer, composer and lecturer at regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists.

He presently serves as organist and director of music of the Episcopal summer chapel of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea in Cape Neddick, directs the Portland-based chorus Renaissance Voices, and teaches at the Portland Conservatory of Music.

The concert is free and open to the public, although donations toward the organ restoration fund are appreciated. For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at [email protected] or call at 207-240-9419.

