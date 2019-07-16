AUBURN — The Auburn Water & Sewerage Districts will be closing part of Turner Street this week.

The northbound lane from Plummer Street to the rotary will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 16. The work will continue each day through Saturday, July 20.

The road will be re-opened to traffic at 5 p.m. each day.

