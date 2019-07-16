AUBURN — Auburn UU will host a screening of “Paris to Pittsburgh,” an Emmy and Golden Globe winning documentary narrated by Rachel Brosnahan, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St.

From coastal cities to America’s heartland, “Paris to Pittsburgh” celebrates how Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren’t waiting on Washington to act.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about climate action in Maine, including Kristine Corey, energy efficiency coordinator at AmeriCorps, Stephanie Miles, advocacy coordinator from Maine Conservation Alliance, and Jill McLaughlin, marketing and outreach coordinator for ReVision Energy.

The free event is co-hosted by Auburn UU Social Justice, with AmeriCorps, Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship and Maine Conservation Alliance. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact [email protected]

