PARIS — According to a Facebook post by the Paris Police Department, East Main Street at the Billings Bridge over the Little Androscoggin will be closed from 10 p.m. July 18 to 5 a.m. July 19.

According to the post, the road closure is weather and project timeline dependent, and the date may be changed with little notice.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Paris Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles