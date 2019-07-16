PARIS — According to a Facebook post by the Paris Police Department, East Main Street at the Billings Bridge over the Little Androscoggin will be closed from 10 p.m. July 18 to 5 a.m. July 19.
According to the post, the road closure is weather and project timeline dependent, and the date may be changed with little notice.
