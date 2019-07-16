LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a Power Lunch seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the chamber conference room, 415 Lisbon St.

Amy Schram, community relations manager for the Better Business Bureau serving eastern Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont, will present “Better Business Bureau 101.”

The program is aimed at anyone, business owners and consumers, interested in hearing about the bureau’s evolution and how it functions as a precautionary resource tool in 2019.

Topics of the presentation include accreditation, standards of trust, business and consumer tips, major scam tactics and information about free programs and services.

The program is free but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and then click on “Attend Events.”

« Previous

filed under: