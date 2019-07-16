WINTHROP — Maine writer Jennifer Richard Jacobson will read from and discuss her critically acclaimed book, “Paper Things,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St., as part of the annual Winthrop Lakes Region Community Read hosted by the library.

Adult Services Librarian Shane Billings will host a community discussion on the novel the week before Jacobson’s talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

The novel explores homelessness through the eyes of a fifth-grader, with themes of compassion and resiliency.

Jacobson is the author of many books, including “Small as an Elephant,” which won the Parents’ Choice Gold Award, and “The Dollar Kids,” which was an Amazon Book of the Month.

Jacobson is a graduate of Lesley College and Harvard Graduate School of Education, and has served as curriculum coordinator, head of studies and language arts specialist in several schools. She is a three-time winner of the Lupine Award for Young Readers, lives in Maine with her husband and dog, and, when not writing, provides coaching services for writers.

“Paper Things” won the International Reading Association’s Social Justice Literature Award and was named the Best Book of the Year by Bank Street College.

For more information call 207-377-8673 or visit www.baileylibrary.org.

