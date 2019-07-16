MECHANIC FALLS – Donald L. Copp, 83, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mechanic Falls on April 14, 1936 the son of George and Frances Robbins Copp. He graduated from Mechanic Falls High School.

Donald married Phyllis Cotton on May 18, 1956. He worked with his father as a farrier for many years. Following his father’s retirement, he continued on with the business. He shod his last horse at the age of 82. In his younger years, Donald was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at his Richardson Lake camp with family, golfing with his wife at Summit Golf Course and more recently at Hebron Pines with friends, Bruce, Frank and Kirk. He was a member of the Lake Thompson Fish & Game Association and the Tyrian Lodge #73 AF & AM.

He is survived by his sons, Rocky and wife, Theresa of Poland and Jeff and wife, Julia of Minot; grandsons, Garett and wife, Rachel and Halsey and fiancée, Brittany; granddaughters, Brittany Turcotte and husband, Matt and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Aden, Gavin and Nolan.

He was predeceased by his wife on June 22, 2009.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations in his memory may be made to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

