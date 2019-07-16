AUBURN – Leslie C. Nickerson, 73, of Auburn, passed away at home on Thursday July 11, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born in Auburn on April 24, 1946, a son of the late Lafayette and Vera (Hamlin) Nickerson.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country and earning The National Defense Service Medal before receiving his honorable discharge in 1968. In 1972 he married the love of his life, Jeane Whary in Lewiston.

Leslie was a hard working man who loved the construction business, eventually owning and running his own construction company. He was known as a very skilled equipment operator. In his younger days, he was known as a practical joker, especially pulling pranks on his brothers and sisters. Besides his wife and work, he enjoyed a good meal, his very special “Caddie” and the time spent with his children and grandchildren whom he adored. He was very glad that he and Jeane moved back to Maine a couple of years ago. He will be remembered as a good man and a very loving and caring person.

Leslie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeane Nickerson; his children, Robert Nickerson of Turner, Vince Nickerson and wife, Bonnie, Julie Conlon and companion, Glen Benedix, Dianna Gibbons and companion, Andy Ouellette, Lisa Gregory; his brothers, Alan Nickerson and wife, Kathy, Richard Nickerson and wife, Adrian, his sister, Shirley Dimambro and husband, Daniel Demambro; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his children, Rick Nickerson, Ralph Nickerson, Leslie Nickerson Jr., Tammy Nickerson and Eugene Nickerson; his sister, Dalerise Peppin and brother, Norman Nickerson.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Leslie’s guestbook at www.thefortingeoupauburn.com.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park on Turner St. in Auburn, Maine 04210. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545.

