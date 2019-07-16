FARMINGTON – Susan Adams passed away peacefully on the morning of July 14, 2019 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was born on June 1, 1939 to Lola Valentine Murray Holmes and William Augustus Holmes. She attended schools in Livermore Falls, then Wilton and was married to Dennis Adams for 45 years before he passed away Nov. 28, 2001.

She worked for many years at Forsters and then kept the books for the family business, Wilton Oil Company and then E & N Variety. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the holidays and was always ready for a game of Yahtzee or Skip Bo. She lived in Wilton all her married life and most of that time on the Weld Road. She was at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington for several years before moving to Edgewood Living Center where she was a resident at the time of her death.

Susan is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Denise and Terry Bell; Deborah and Dale Tracy and her son, Edgar Adams; grandchildren, TJ Bell and Ronnie Lynn, Derek Tracy, Dara Mastine and Eric; great-grandchildren, Brody and Cody Tracy, Bryan and Elyse Mastine and Theo Bell; sister, Sally Eames; in-laws, Gail and Lyle Karkos, Donna Cunliffe, Bob and Shirleen Dolder; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; brothers, Walter and Charles Holmes; and granddaughter, Maureen Bell.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood and Beacon Hospice for the care they provided, as well as the staff at Pinewood Terrace.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday July 19 at Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. to be immediately followed by a comfort reception at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 3 p.m. the same day.

A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation could be made in Susan’s name to your favorite charity.

