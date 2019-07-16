Local Sports
PHOTO: Pastime hosts Topsham in American Legion baseball
With the regular season winding down, Pastime took care of Topsham Post 202, 9-2, at Elliot Field
By Russ DillinghamSun Journal
Pastime’s Brock Belanger slides into third base on a passed ball during Tuesday’s legion game against Post 202. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Pastime’s Jack Leblond gobbles up a sharp line drive before throwing out a Post 202 batter during Tuesday’s game. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Pastime first baseman Damon Bossie scoops up a grounder during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Post 202 pitcher Jackson Walker winds up for a pitch during Tuesday night’s game against Pastime. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
