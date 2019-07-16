police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Danielle Richardson, 34, of 38 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:12 p.m. Monday at 90 Ash St.
- Gerald Hitchcock, 62, of 1256 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 10:30 p.m. Monday at 90 College St.
- James Dunlop, 34, of 28 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging trafficking in prison contraband, 5 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
Auburn
- Michael Wakefield, 58, of 1376 Hotel Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 7:11 p.m. Monday on North Auburn Road.
Androscoggin County
- Tate Hodgdon, 25, of 224 Crash Road, Jay, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of theft, 7:40 p.m. Monday in Leeds.
Accidents
Auburn
- Michael Wakefield, 58, of Auburn, lost control of his car and drove off North Auburn Road at 6:42 p.m. Monday. He was not injured. His 2003 Toyota was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Elaine Sawyer, 76, of New Gloucester, and Amber F. Waterman, 25, of Lewiston, collided at 12:34 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot. No injuries. Sawyer’s 2012 Kia and the 2008 Dodge, driven by Waterman and owned by Anthony Iezzi of Lewiston, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Tamara P. Libby, 47, of Auburn, and Danielle A. Richard, 30, of Livermore collided at 11:19 a.m. Sunday in the Kohl’s parking lot. No injuries. Richard’s 2010 Hyundai and Libby’s 2008 Audi, were towed.
