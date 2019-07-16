Prosecutors and defense rest their cases in Albert Flick murder trial in Auburn. Jury expected to begin deliberating after closing arguments this afternoon. — Christopher Williams (@cwilliamsSJ) July 16, 2019

AUBURN — A medical expert testified Tuesday that two of the stab wounds that killed the alleged victim of murder defendant Albert Flick penetrated her heart and lung.

Prosecutors rested their case against Flick, 77, shortly before noon after Dr. Lisa Funte, Maine’s deputy chief medical examiner told an Androscoggin County Superior Court jury that she counted at least 11 stab and incise wounds to Kimberly Dobbie, 48, including one that was more than four inches deep that cut the left ventricle of Dobbie’s heart. Another wound fractured a rib and penetrated her right lung.

“Obviously, injury to the heart is a very serious injury,” Funte said.

Dobbie died from blood loss, Funte said.

Earlier Tuesday, a DNA expert at the Maine Crime Lab testified that she matched to Dobbie’s DNA profile swabs of blood from a knife found at the scene and from the front of a blue shirt Flick had been wearing on July 15, 2018, the day Dobbie was stabbed to death.

Dobbie was doing her laundry at a Sabattus Street laundromat in Lewiston on that day. Prosecutors said she was sitting on steps outside the building when Flick attacked her with a 5-inch paring knife he had bought at Walmart two days earlier.

The defense rested its case about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The case is expected to be handed over to the jury for deliberation Tuesday afternoon.

