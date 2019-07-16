RANGELEY — In recognition of five consecutive years of excellent traveler ratings, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking has received the TripAdvisor 2019 Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence.

A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is awarded annually to accommodations, eateries and attractions worldwide that continually deliver a superior customer experience as rated by travelers. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

