27. Wells Reserve at Laudholm

www.wellsreserve.org | Google Map

Your $6 entry fee goes a long at the reserve where easy-to-navigate trails start at historic buildings and wander through fields and woods to the edge of the marshland, rivers and the rocky outline of Barrier Beach. The trails are always open so think walking when the leaves turn and snowshoes when the flakes fall. See the sights on a guided walk or kayak tour or visit during the annual nature crafts festival in September.

Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

