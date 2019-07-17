DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are downsizing and have a beautiful Hooker cherry wood armoire made in Pennsylvania and in excellent condition that we need to find a home for before July 29. This beautiful piece of furniture is free to anyone who could use it and will appreciate it. Please contact me at 784-8877. If I don’t answer, please leave me a message and I’ll return your call.

— Louise, no town

ANSWER: This does look like a lovely cabinet. I’m sure you’ll be having lots of calls on it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have anyone in your Rolodex who shampoos carpets in the Mechanic Falls area? Thank you; you are always so helpful!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I try my best to find answers, but sometimes I get stuck and really depend on Sun Spots readers to pry me out of a tight spot. Sometimes it takes more than one of you! For carpet cleaning, I like Service Master. You can reach them at 539-4452. They sometimes have special deals. For more information, go to smcarpetcleaning.com.

I also have Collins Carpet Cleaning (783-2933). They also have a website, collinscarpetcleaning.com where you can contact them.

Others are G & B Affordable Carpet Cleaning (https://gbaffordablecarpetcleaners.business.site/. The number to call is 595-7303 and Healthy Homes Carpet &Upholstery (healthyhomesclean.com.) Their number is 783-9073. Readers, who do you recommend for carpet cleaning?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone in the Rumford-Livermore Falls area service grandmother clocks? The person who used to do it has passed away.

— June, Canton

ANSWER: In my Rolodex, I have Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211) and Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821). Both Rohman Clockworks and Harry make house calls. Harry also has drop-off and pickup spots for smaller clocks in Gray, Wiscasset and Windham if you can’t get to his shop in Harrison. I also have Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263). As always, readers, if you have recommendations, please send them!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I bought a new Nissan pickup truck from a local dealer. I have an issue with not being able to read one of the dash gauges during the day. I’ve been trying to get the dealer to do something about it since I bought the truck 10 months ago. Finally today I got a call from Nissan who claims they are all like that so I’m out of luck and have to live with it. It’s a safety hazard because if I need to read it, I practically need to stick my head through the steering wheel to see it. Who should I call now?

— Ray, no town

ANSWER: I honestly don’t know how to help you, Ray. You probably have already tried to adjust the angle of your steering wheel and turned up the brightness of your dash lights. From the information you’ve given me, it sounds like this is just the way the vehicle was designed. If you are that unhappy with it, you may want to consider trading it in on a model that suits you better, but that may not be feasible. Readers, if you have any advice, please chime in!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: