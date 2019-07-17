BRIDGTON — Shorey Park will be filled with painting, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, ceramics, wood works, photography, fiber arts and more for the 16th annual Art in the Park day on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free.

Nonprofits such as Deertrees Theatre and the Rufus Porter Museum will have booths. Food will be supplied by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Swinging Bears square dance group. Live music will be provided by several singer-songwriters from the area.

The event is put on by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild. The gallery showcases work by more than 40 members of its arts cooperative. It also provides art classes and workshops in its Burr Chase Center for Education in the Arts, as well as putting on annual student shows, a camp show, exhibits by guest artists, special programs about the arts and a biennial art auction, to be held on Friday, Aug. 2.

In the event of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, July 21. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

