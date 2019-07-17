PARIS — Celebration Barn celebrates its 48th season with a performance and silent auction at its biggest event of the year: “The Spectacular: A Fundraiser for Celebration Barn Theater” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari describes the special event as “an evening to experience, celebrate and support international theater arts in Maine — Celebration Barn’s hallmark. With an exceptional cast, this show will be elegant and full of both laughs and surprises.”

Celebration Barn Theater is an international center for physical theater training, creation and performance that attracts over 200 artists and 5,000 audience members to Western Maine each season.

This year’s Spectacular features performances by Cirque du Soleil’s Kyle Driggs, Martha Graham Dance Company soloist Andrea Murillo, Austin’s award-winning puppeteer CB Goodman, and Emmy-nominated viral video artist Fritz Grobe, among other distinguished guests.

In addition to the show, audience members will have the final opportunity to bid on silent auction items, which include a Tuscan vacation, white-water rafting trips and a day sail in Casco Bay.

Tickets to “The Spectacular: A Fundraiser for Celebration Barn Theater” are available for $30. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Advanced silent auction bidding is open at https://www.biddingowl.com/celebrationbarn. Spectacular attendees will have the final chance to bid at the event when the lobby, concessions and silent auction opens at 6 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is at 190 Stock Farm Road off Route 117 in South Paris.

