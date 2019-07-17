POLAND — Central Maine Credit Union has presented its annual Reader of the Year Award to Bella Pelletier of Poland Community School.

The award was presented June 13 as part of the credit union’s Books for Kids’ Program. Bella was nominated by her third-grade teacher, Kimberly Simpson.

Bella demonstrated exceptional ability in her reading while also going into first-grade classrooms to help foster the love of reading to younger children.

Bella received a Kindle Fire and a gift card to purchase books.

The credit union awards its Reader of the Year Award each year to a third- or fourth-grader who has shown a significant improvement in his or her reading skills and has demonstrated a love for reading.

Teachers and school librarians in Androscoggin County submitted nominations for deserving students.

