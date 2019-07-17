This past July 4, I proudly displayed an American flag outside my residence, as many Americans do. My flag was found in a dumpster at some point after that.

I brought it home and washed it several times. What emerged was a beautiful, mint-condition symbol of this nation, roughly 5 feet by 10 feet in size.

I cannot imagine why someone would trash an American flag. Whoever did it obviously has no respect for the United States of America or for those who served and sometimes died to protect our freedom.

David Bolduc, Auburn

« Previous

Next »