WILTON — The East Wilton Union Church, 1306 Main St., has lined up four Concerts on the Lawn for August The concerts are held each Sunday evening in August at 6 p.m.
Aug. 4: The Hyssongs, a widely known gospel family trio
Aug. 11: Heaven’s Blend, gospel singing pastors
Aug. 18: Cathi Burke and Friends, a local group of gospel singers and musicians
Aug. 25: Kindred Hearts, a family gospel trio
Chairs are provided but guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. In case of bad weather, the concerts will be held inside. Light refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow each concert. The concerts are free, but there will be an opportunity for a free-will offering.
For more information, call 578-0687
