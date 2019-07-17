AUBURN – Susan Anne (Mortensen) Rodrigue, 55, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 12, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House after a long illness with two of her best friends by her side, her husband, Dan and her sister, Linda.

Susan “Sue” was born to Paul and Sarah (MacDonald) Mortensen in Middletown, Conn. They moved to Lewiston when Sue was two, where she was raised, educated and worked all her life. Sue’s goal in life was to comfort those in need and help those who needed it most. Her love and kindness was not just at work but at home and in her community. If there was a need, Sue would always be the first to volunteer. Upon graduating from Lewiston High School, she pursued her passion for helping others in nursing, graduating from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and later her master’s of nursing degree.

In 1991 she married the love of her life, Daniel Rodrigue, and they had two beautiful children. During this time, Sue was integral in launching the Children and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit as the nurse manager at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. As time went on, Sue found she missed patient care and returned to school to become a nurse practitioner. While pregnant with her children, Mackenzie and then Ethan, she would trek to Portland until her schooling was complete. She became a family nurse practitioner in 1999 and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in 2002. At the time, Sue piloted that position for St Mary’s to assess whether nurse practitioners would benefit St. Mary’s. Today, there are multiple nurse practitioners which benefit the patients, doctors and the hospital thanks to her groundbreaking work. Sue was highly regarded by staff and patients and in 2013 was recognized with the St. Marguerite D’Youville Award for Respect.

Sue was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and daughter. Her kindness could be seen in her eyes and felt with her infectious smile. She loved to shop and to surprise loved ones with bargains she discovered. She was always looking for a bargain, especially for shoes. She enjoyed trips to Portland and the coast, especially walking on the ocean beaches. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. Sue will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her father, Paul and her mother, Sarah.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Mackenzie and son, Ethan. She had four sisters, Paula Paladino and husband, Henry, Linda Mortensen and partner, Kim Pinard, Karen Mortensen, Wendy Maxim and husband, Ron and two brothers, Eric Mortensen and partner, April Caron, and Dana Mortensen and partner, Kelly Dousteau; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Jeffery Brown and staff of St. Mary’s, Dr. Noreen Flanagan and staff at the Memory Clinic, Dr. Elizabeth Fagan of the Fagan Center for Communication, Tina White, Linda Chase and staff of Trusted Souls, and the Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice House for the outstanding care the was provided to Sue.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A Memorial Mass honoring Susan’s life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m., and also on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m., till we proceed to Sacred Heart Church for the celebratory Mass at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation

(alz.org/maine)

