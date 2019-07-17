Do you love olives? There are 26 types of olives, with 14 types readily available in culinary shops and grocery stores.

The most daring I used to be was to add black olives to my sandwich or pizza. I was really missing out. The study of growing olives and the country of origin of individual olives brings more science into the kitchen. It’s a trip around the world when you make the effort to experiment with the different tastes.

I highly recommend placing several varieties of olives in a small sauce pan with a little olive oil, heating gently and serving in small bowls. This is a taste sensation. The recipe I am sharing this week is a upscale toasted cheese sandwich which originated in France. Love all things French. The filling includes olive spread or tapenade . Purchase a good quality tapenade and get toasting. Bon Appetit.

Grilled Cheese- Tapenade Batons (“Batons” is French for sticks)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup good quality tapenade

4 slices Gruyere cheese

8 slices Brioche bread

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 Tablespoon olive oil, divided

Prepare:

1. Assemble sandwiches: layer 2 Tablespoons tapenade and a slice of cheese on 4 slices of bread, cover with remaining slices.

2.In a flat non-stick skillet, fry each sandwich in 1 Tablespoon butter and 1/2 Tablespoon olive oil until golden and crispy. Flip and toast other side. Follow this plan for each sandwich.

3.Cut into sticks and serve warm.