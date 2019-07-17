DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently a much beloved co-worker had a loss in her family. It’s become a ritual to read Sun Spots every morning in our classroom. We, as a school, really want to send Forreste a spot of her own sunshine, with a little poem to go with it, from her MMCC family. Forreste, we miss you and we are here for you when you need us.

“How many slams in an old screen door?/ Depends how loud you shut it./How many slices in a loaf of bread?/ Depends how thin you cut it./How much good inside a day?/Depends how good you live ’em./How much love inside a friend?/Depends how much you give ’em.”

— Liz, no town

ANSWER: Knowing that you are reading Sun Spots every morning, along with this message and poem by Shel Silverstein, has certainly touched my heart. I’m sure Forreste will feel your love and concern. What wonderful co-workers and friends you are! Losing a loved one is such a tough thing to go through, but I know you will help see her through. I am sending you all a big hug!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Lewiston is sponsoring our annual Butterfly Release Celebration on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geiger Elementary School. This uniquely beautiful way to remember a loved one is truly a spectacular experience. More than 600 monarch butterflies are released at the close of a moving ceremony where the names of loved ones are read. The event is open to the public. You may purchase a butterfly at the event for $30 each. A rain date is scheduled for July 28. All proceeds benefit hospice care at Androscoggin.

— Kristin, director of marketing and development, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Lewiston

ANSWER: What a truly meaningful and comforting way to honor a loved one and a way to donate to a very wonderful organization that does so much. Geiger Elementary School is at 601 College St. in Lewiston. For more information, Kristin can be contacted at 795-9405 or [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a late-model, low-mileage four-wheeler, 500cc or larger with a two-up seat and winch for my wife and I. If you have one you’d like to sell, please call me at 576-5072.

— Ben, Oxford

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m not sure if anyone can help with this, but thought I would make an inquiry anyway. Many years ago there was a goat milk tester in the Oxford Hills area by the name of Bill Walker. He used to take a lot of pictures, and I was wondering if anyone would know what happened to those photos after he passed away. He was a good friend of my parents many years ago.

— Linda, no town

ANSWER: The only reason I know there’s such a thing as a “goat milk tester” is because I have a family member who raises milk goats! Hey readers, spread the word! Someone out there in Sun Spots Land is sure to know the Walker family. Thank you!

