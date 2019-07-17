Charges
Lewiston
- Victor Ortiz, 45, of 72 Sabattus St., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:25 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Wendy Maxim, 50, of 17 Towle St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Bryant Hutchins, 42, of 40 Middle Road, Edgecomb, on a charge of theft, 10:06 a.m. Wednesday at Sabattus and Oak streets.
- Tiffany Morin, 31, of 2 Beatly St., Lisbon, on a warrant charging theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized taking, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 48 Sabattus St.
- Eric Wilkins, 29, listed as transient, on a charge of vehicle burglary, 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on Blake Street.
Auburn
- Joseph Attila Balla, 26, of 1865 Hotel Road, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 8:19 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street south.
- Percy Butler, 44, of 15 Plummer St., on a charge of domestic terrorizing, 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Eric Bragdon, 40, of 170 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of terrorizing, 11:48 p.m. Tuesday on Drummond St.
Androscoggin County
- Jodi McNally, 21, of 204 Robinson Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
