HALLOWELL — The Harlow presents poets Elizabeth Potter and Judith Robbins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, as part of the ongoing poetry series, The Bookey Readings at The Harlow, 100 Water St. During the reading visitors can also view the Harlow’s current exhibitions: “Striped, The Summer Members’ Show” on view downstairs and “Tom Ferrero: The Places in Between” on view upstairs.

Potter is a teacher and poet residing in midcoast Maine. She is also the coordinator of the Maine College Transitions Program of Lincoln County. Her new collection of poetry, “T’ai Chi of Leaves,” was released by Moon Pie press in September of 2016. Her poems have also been widely published in literary journals, locally and nationally, most recently in On the Issues Magazine and the online edition of Yankee Magazine. Potter is a certified Amherst Writers and Artists workshop leader (amherstwriters.com) and has been leading creative writing workshops for all ages for the past 18 years.

Robbins has worked as a waitress, journalist, legal proofreader, grant manager and assistant chaplain at Bates College and as minister at Sheepscott Community Church before her retirement. Her earliest call, however, was to poetry, which has been an unbroken thread through her life. Her first poem was published when she was 7, and her first collection of poems, “The North End,” was published by North Country Press when she was 70. North Country also published her second collection, “The Bookbinder’s Wife,” and a third, as yet untitled, will be published this summer.

All are welcome. Refreshments are served, and a $3 donation to benefit The Harlow is appreciated at the door. For more information about this event, contact Claire Hersom at [email protected]

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: