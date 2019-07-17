AUBURN — Two teachers, Robin Fleck and Sharon Fuller, have retired from the Auburn Teachers Union.

Fleck has taught in Auburn for 30 years, starting in Adult Education as an English teacher. Fleck started the English as a Second Language program in Auburn in 1990 and has been an English Language Learner teacher and coordinator of that program since 2004. It is a district position, prekindergarten to 12, but Fleck’s office is at Park Avenue.

Fuller began in the fall of 1989 as a secretary substitute, work the first half of the year in every school. In December of 1989, she went to work for Doris Bonneau in the Gifted and Talented Dept., redoing the handbook. In fall of 1990, Fuller was hired as secretary for the office at Sherwood Heights, worked for Tom Deschaine, Anita Campbell and Katy Grondin, then in 2006 transferred to Walton School, working for Michelle McClellan and currently Mike Davis.

