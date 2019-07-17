FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington invites emerging artists to submit artwork for the 2019 Art on Campus series. UMF seeks 2D artworks (or video/time-based work for monitor display) that explore and engage with contemporary issues and ideas.

Work will be displayed throughout the University’s campus. Selected artists will be offered an honorarium to visit our campus and present an artist talk to UMF students and the community. The Art on Campus mission is to provide UMF students, faculty, staff, and residents of western Maine with opportunities to engage with visiting artists, experience distinct artistic mediums, and gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of art in public spaces and in civic life

Application Deadline: October 1, 2019

There is no fee to apply to this call.

Application Requirements:

Please email the following materials as attachments to Sarah Maline [email protected]

Resume or CV (PDF file)

1. Artist Statement, 500-words or less (PDF file)

2. 5 images of artwork (JPG or PNG files, approx. 1MB each; please include your surname in the image filename: surname_1.jpg, surname_2.jpg, etc…)

3. Corresponding image list with title, materials, dimensions and date of each artwork (PDF file)

Please use “Art on Campus Submission” as your email subject line, and include your full name, phone number and artist website URL (optional) in the body text of your email.

All artwork included in this application submission must be available for exhibition on UMF campus for the duration of either the Spring (1/15/20-5/15/20) or Fall (8/28/20-12/20/20) semester. Artists are responsible for the transportation or shipping of all artwork. All 2D works must be mounted, framed and/or ready to hang.

We are not currently able to support video or time-based artworks. Artists already affiliated with UMF are not eligible to participate in the Art on Campus Program.

The UMF Art on Campus selection committee will contact artists in mid/late-October.

