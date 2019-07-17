BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at the July 16 meeting:

Referendum voting

What happened: After holding a hearing with more than 15 people on referendum voting, selectmen set a workshop to explore the topic further.

What it means: Town Manager Joe Roach informed the audience the idea of exploring switching to referendum voting versus the current annual town meeting format first came up more than a year ago during a brainstorming session about the future of Buckfield. Attendees discussed the pros and cons of changing to referendum voting and Roach read a handful of emails submitted from residents who couldn’t attend, all of whom were in favor of referendum voting.

What’s next: The workshop will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, prior to the regular selectboard meeting.

Noise complaints

What happened: Selectmen voted to take no action on the three noise complaints about the Buck-It Grill & Pub because the complainants did not show up to the public hearing on the matter on Monday, July 15.

What it means: Written complaints regarding noise at the Buck-It were filed by neighbors Diane Jeselskis, Toni Reed and Will Sullivan. The written complaints will remain on file for Freedom of Access laws, but no action will be taken on them in the future by selectmen.

What’s next: Owner Lee Johnson confirmed with Roach if another written complaint is filed against his establishment that he will be able to share his version of events prior to a public hearing. Selectmen will look at the town’s Special Amusement Ordinance — which governs live music and other entertainment — at one of their meetings in August.

New chief

What happened: Roach recognized former Fire Chief Tim Brooks and new Fire Chief Adam Dupile.

What it means: After eight years at the helm, Brooks stepped down as chief and will remain on the roster for the Fire Department. Dupile – who previously served as assistant fire chief – became chief on July 1. Town Clerk Cindy Dunn swore Dupile on Tuesday in front of his family.

Secretary position

What happened: Selectmen approved the Planning Board secretary job description.

What it means: It would roughly be for eight hours a month and consist of clerical work, including taking and compiling minutes and helping setting agendas. Money for this position was approved at June town meeting.

What’s next: Roach will open the position up to current Planning Board members and if no one wants it, he will share the job description with the general public.

Pledge of Allegiance

What happened: After the suggestion of Chair Tina Brooks to do so, selectmen voted against saying the Pledge of Allegiance at selectboard meetings.

What it means: Voting for was Brooks and voting against were Selectmen Dona Grant and Cheryl Coffman. Grant and Coffman worried about not being all inclusive and people getting judged for not standing up to say the Pledge.

Appointments

What happened: Selectmen made appointments to a number of boards and committees.

What it means: Earl Ingold was appointed to Appeals Board for three years and one year on the Ordinance Development Committee, Diane Brown to the Beautification, Parks & Conservation Committee for three years, Janet Iveson to the Beautification, Parks & Conservation Committee, Community Day Committee and Economic Development Committee all for one year, James Lowell to the Community Day Committee for one year, Everett Tilton to the Old Church on the Hill Committee for three years, Colleen Halse to the Economic Development Committee and Holiday Lighting/Decorating Committee for one year each, Sandra Perkins to the Holiday Lighting/Decorating Committee for one year, Jessica Michaud to the Library Committee for three year and Lucille Allen to the Library Committee for three years.

