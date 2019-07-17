LEWISTON — Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola will be featured presenter at a Youth and Community Open Mic starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Lewiston Public Library. The free event is open to the public, and both youth and adults are welcome to share poems, stories, songs and other original work before a performance by Olayiwola.

Olayiwola is an Individual World Poetry Slam Champion and was named by GK100 as one of Boston’s Most Influential People of Color. She is the artistic director at MassLEAP, a literary nonprofit organization in Massachusetts serving youth artists. Olayiwola’s first full collection of poetry with Button Poetry will be available in November 2019.

The Youth and Community Open Mic program, a collaboration between Lewiston 21st Century and LA Arts, began as a means to integrate talented youth into the growing local arts and culture scene and to strengthen the network of youth performance artists.

For open mic sponsorship opportunities, contact LA Arts at 207-782-7228 or [email protected]

Interested performers can contact Jenn Carter for more information: [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: