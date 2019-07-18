BETHEL — As a Community Service Project, Alder River Grange # 145 in East Bethel will identify and mark a section of the East Bethel Cemetery which is believed to be the site of a burial ground for residents of the Bethel.

Town Farm then on the Kimball Hill section of East Bethel. This farm was established in 1868 on Kimball Hill and continued there until another location in North Bethel was selected in 1880. The next Town Farm was once the property of Peter Smith and lasted nearly a century before it was closed and the buildings demolished in 1979. It seems likely that the ones buried in East Bethel Cemetery were those who died on Kimball Hill between 1868 and 1880.

The Maine State Grange encourages local Subordinate Granges each year to undertake community service projects and provides a good portion of the funding. This year the Grange will provide a marker for this section of the Cemetery and the State Grange has provided some of the funding to make this project possible.

A special event will be held at the East Bethel Church, which adjoins the Cemetery to discuss the nature of Maine poverty in the 19th century on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Jean Hankins, Ph.D. of Otisfield, who has written and lectured widely on this subject will be the featured speaker. There is no admission charge and anyone interested in attending is cordially invited to join those in attendance.

