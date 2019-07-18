Bessey Motors is ending the regular season how it started it, by winning.

Ashton Kennison went 3-for-3 and hit a home run in the fourth inning to help Bessey Motors take an 11-1 American Legion baseball win over Pastime in five innings Thursday at Gouin Athletic Complex in Paris.

Kennison’s three-run home run helped Bessey score three runs in the inning, a feat the team equaled in two other frames.

“This was a big game for Ashton,” Bessey coach Shane Slicer said. “He had struggled a little bit and he took some extra batting practice this week and he was going with the pitch. I think he was pressing a little bit the last week or two. Making contact for him usually results in good things.”

Hunter LaBossiere, who just finished his freshman season at the University of Maine at Farmington, also went 3-for-3, including a double and triple. Kennison and LaBossiere combined to drive in seven of Bessey’s runs.

“Hunter has been red-hot,” Slicer said. “He’s played in college and he’s back. He studies the game pretty well and he is getting his swing going.”

On the mound, Bessey’s Andrew Binette took the win, pitching a complete game. Binette has been mostly a junior varsity pitcher for Oxford Hills in the spring and a Junior Legion pitcher in the summer, but on Thursday he took his second win of the season in Senior ball.

“He throws strikes, he doesn’t mess around and gets a lot of ground ball outs,” Slicer said. “Our defense is good and he got a couple double plays. Struck out two and walked one and hit a couple, but he doesn’t give too many free on-base chances. I think that is his strength.”

Pastime plays Staples Crossing Post on Saturday, while Bessey Motors will host a doubleheader with Charles J Loring to cap off the American Legion regular season.

